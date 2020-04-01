This dish is exactly what we mean when we say ‘eat the rainbow’.

Just look at all that colour! It’s a super-quick dish to cook so get everything ready before you start and you’ll cut the time in half. Use an oil with a high smoke point, like rapeseed oil, so that it doesn’t burn. This delicious stir-fry contains edamame beans, noodles and cashew nuts, but to boost the protein even further add a little tofu to taste.

And if you’re looking for more tasty vegan dishes to try, this one comes from the BOSH! Healthy Vegan cookbook. Now available to buy, it’s full of great vegan alternatives for all your favourite dishes.

Ingredients 1 red onion

5cm piece fresh ginger

1 red pepper

40g cavolo nero

50g Tenderstem broccoli

50g baby sweetcorn

1 carrot

50g frozen edamame beans

150g wholewheat noodles

½ tbsp rapeseed oil

1 tsp sesame oil

60g mangetout

Salt and black pepper

For the sauce:

3 garlic cloves

3 limes

1–2 fresh red Thai chillies

½ tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1½ tbsp rice wine vinegar

20g fresh coriander leaves

To serve:

25g cashews

4 radishes

1 spring onion

1 lime

10g fresh coriander leaves

1 tbsp mixed sesame seeds

You will need:

Blender

Fine grater or microplane

Saucepan

Wok

Method First, make the sauce. Peel and roughly chop the garlic, halve the limes, rip the stems from the chillies. Then cut them in half lengthways and remove the seeds if you wish. Put the garlic cloves, soy sauce, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, chillies and coriander leaves into the blender. Squeeze the lime juice into the blender and blitz to make a sauce. Taste, tweak and season to perfection with salt and pepper, then keep to one side.

Now, prep the components of the stir-fry. Peel and thinly slice the red onion and peel the ginger by scraping off the skin with a spoon, then grate. Trim, halve and core the red pepper, then thinly slice. Remove the tough stalks from the cavolo nero and thinly slice the leaves. Trim and quarter the Tenderstem broccoli lengthways. Halve the baby sweetcorn lengthways and peel the carrot and cut it into matchsticks. Cook the edamame following the packet instructions.

Trim and thinly slice the radishes and trim and thinly slice the spring onion. Cut the lime into wedges.

Now, prep the noodles. Cook the noodles following packet instructions and drain the noodles in a sieve, tip them back into the saucepan, pour over the sauce and toss to combine.

Time to make your stir-fry. Heat the rapeseed oil in the wok over a high heat and add the red onion, ginger, pepper and a pinch of salt and stir (or toss) for 1 minute. Add the broccoli and baby sweetcorn and stir for 1 minute. Add the cavolo nero, edamame and sesame oil and stir for 1 minute.

Add the carrot and mangetout and stir for 1 minute. Tip the cooked noodles into the pan and stir for 1 minute.

Plate up the stir-fry, sprinkle it with the cashews, radish, spring onion, coriander leaves and sesame seeds and serve immediately with the lime wedges.

