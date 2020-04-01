These tacos are a real feast for the eyes! The combination of colours, textures and flavours makes them a treat treat for lunch or perfect for dinner.

These vegetable-based tacos have everything you could wish for in a meal. Versatile and super light, you can mix and match the ingredients to include all your favourite vegetables.

Or, if you’re not up for a full meal – the simple salsa and avocado tang work great on their own! As a side or with a salad, pair them with some tortilla chips for dipping.

These tasty tacos are a real feast, available as one of the many recipes in the BOSH! Healthy Vegan cookbook. If you’re looking for great twists on classic staples, or new ideas to get in the kitchen – the book is available to buy now.

Ingredients 1 red onion

2 orange peppers

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and black pepper

For the roasted corn:

1 x 200g tin sweetcorn in water (no added salt)

1/2 tbsp olive oil

For the black beans

2 garlic cloves

1 x 400g tin black beans in water

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tbsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tbsp ground cumin

For the salsa

50g cherry tomatoes

1 spring onion

5g fresh coriander leaves

1/4 tsp chilli powder

1/2 lime

To serve:

1/2 fresh green chilli

8 small corn tortillas

10g fresh coriander leaves

Method First, roast the peppers. Peel, halve and cut the red onion into 5mm­ thick strips, then halve, core and cut the peppers into 5mm-thick slices. Put the onion and pepper in a bowl, drizzle over the olive oil, add a pinch each of salt and pepper and toss to combine. Spread out on one of the lined baking trays, put in the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes.

Get the roasted corn in the oven. Drain and rinse the sweetcorn, pat dry with kitchen paper, then tip the kernels into a bowl with the smoked paprika and stir to combine. Sprinkle over a little salt and pepper, tip the sweetcorn onto the second baking tray, put the tray in the oven and roast for 30 minutes, stirring halfway through. Take both trays out of the oven, drizzle the corn with the oil and set to one side.

Meanwhile, make the black beans. Peel and grate the garlic. Drain and rinse the beans, tip them into a bowl and mash with a fork. Heat the olive oil in the small saucepan over a medium heat. Add the garlic and stir for 30 seconds. Stir in the cinnamon and cumin. Add the black beans and stir to combine, adding the water to loosen the mixture. Taste and season to perfection with salt and pepper.

Make the simple salsa. Quarter the tomatoes and trim and thinly slice the spring onion. Roughly chop the coriander leaves. Put the chilli powder in a bowl, squeeze in the lime juice and stir. Stir in the tomatoes, spring onion and coriander leaves, and set to one side.

Make the avo’ tang next. So halve and carefully stone the avocado by tapping the stone firmly with the heel of a knife so that it lodges in the pit, then twist and remove. Halve the lime. Scoop the avocado flesh into a bowl, squeeze in the lime juice and mash with a fork to a textured cream.

Lay all the elements of your Ultimate Veg Tacos on the table. Trim and thinly slice the chilli I Cut the limes into wedges. Spoon a layer of beans and roasted pepper and onion onto each tortilla. Spoon over some avo’ tang and simple salsa. Sprinkle with roasted corn, garnish with coriander leaves and chilli, add a squeeze of lime and serve.

Top tip for making BOSH! Ultimate veg tacos Don't overfill your taco shells, otherwise the ingredients will spill out - instead, just make more!

