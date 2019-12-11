Brandy butter is a must with Christmas pudding and mince pies. This boozy homemade brandy butter recipe is incredibly simple, and will show you how to make brandy butter easily at home - which is much cheaper than the shop bought version!

This delicious brandy butter recipe is a true Christmas classic. One of the best things about Christmas is the fact that you can indulge in some of the most delicious foods, and this Christmas favourite is definitely on the list! Brandy butter, especially when homemade, is just perfect served with all the festive classics. From mince pies and Christmas pudding, to chocolate cake or even spooned on top of ice cream. Yum!

This brandy butter recipe will show you how to make this incredibly festive condiment in just three simple steps. Once you’ve tried this brandy butter, you’ll never want to buy it again! This brandy butter recipe serves 4 people and will take only minutes to whip up, it is so simple. The best part about making this delicious brandy butter recipe is that it will only take you five mins in the kitchen. So you can make it fresh just before it’s ready to be eaten! The recipe uses ingredients you more than likely already have in your kitchen cupboards (especially if you’re an avid baker!) All you’ll need to make this brandy butter three cheap ingredients – butter, icing sugar and brandy. Don’t forget this is a boozy treat, so only grown-ups can have a taste! You won’t regret giving this homemade brandy butter recipe a go. Trust us, once you’ve tried this brandy butter recipe, you’ll never go back to shop-bought again!

Ingredients 75g (3oz) softened butter

75g (3oz) icing sugar

2tbsp brandy

Method Cream together the butter and icing sugar until fluffy – you can do this by beating with a wooden spoon in a large mixing bowl or by using an electric hand whisk.

Stir in the brandy.

Refrigerate until you’re ready to use.

Top tip for making Homemade brandy butter When making brandy butter, keep adding the brandy until you can not taste the butter.