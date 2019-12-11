Bread pudding is ideal for using up any bread that’s a day or two old. In fact, the best results come from using slightly stale bread. Bread that’s too fresh and doughy makes a heavier, more solid pudding. Traditionally, currants, sultanas, raisins or a mixture are used to make bread pudding but you can also use glace cherries, dried apricots and dried cranberries. And, if you don’t like mixed peel, just replace it with extra fruit.

Sprinkle some sugar over the bread pudding for an extra hit of sweetness and to make it look lovely. Serve hot with some warmed up custard for a bowl of real indulgence. Love baking? We’ve got loads more delicious cake recipe ideas right here!

Ingredients 225g stale white bread, crusts removed

300ml milk

125g mixed sultanas, glace cherries and chopped dried apricots

25g chopped mixed peel

50g shredded suet

50g Demerara sugar, plus extra to sprinkle

1½tsp ground mixed spice

1 egg, beaten

Method Grease a 20cm square shallow baking tin or dish. Tear or chop the bread into pieces, place in a bowl and cover with the milk. Leave to stand for 30 mins.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Beat the mixture with a wooden spoon to break up any lumps. Add the fruit, peel, suet, sugar, spice and egg and stir well to mix. Pour into the greased baking tin or dish and bake in the oven for 1½-2 hours until firm to the touch. Sprinkle over a little extra sugar, cut into pieces and serve warm or cold.

Top tip for making Bread pudding Keep any stale bread in the freezer. Useful for breadcrumbs, bread and butter pudding and bread sauce as well as bread pudding.