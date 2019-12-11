Bread sauce is a must-have for a traditional Christmas meal and this bread sauce recipe will show you how to make bread sauce easily at home.

This bread sauce is really quick to make, so you only need 5 mins to prep it and then you can have homemade bread suace ready in 35 minutes in total. The best part about this bread sauce is that it can be made in advance. So, that’s one less thing to worry about on Christmas Day. This bread sauce recipe is the perfect excuse to not buy ready-made bread sauce – it’s quick and easy to make your own at home and it tastes so much better. This simple homemade bread sauce recipe will show how to make bread sauce in just four easy steps, so you don’t have to spend much time in the kitchen. Our classic bread sauce is perfect drizzled over your Sunday roast or Christmas dinner, as delicious and indulgent to pour over a tasty roast. This thick, creamy bread sauce combines breadcrumbs, butter, cream and milk together to make one delightful side. The onion, cloves and bay leaf combo adds a delicious aroma to the sauce. This bread sauce recipe serves 6 to 8 people so it’s enough to serve for your family if you’re having everyone round to your home this Christmas. So why not try our simple bread sauce recipe for your Christmas lunch? Everyone will love it and we bet it’ll be the talk of Christmas dinner! Love cooking at Christmas? We’ve got loads more delicious Christmas recipes right here!

Ingredients 1 small onion, cut into quarters

6 cloves

2 bay leaves

6 pink peppercorns, lightly crushed, plus extra to garnish

250ml whole milk

100g crustless white bread, whizzed into breadcrumbs

30g butter

5tbsp double crème fraiche

Method Put the onion, cloves, bay leaves, peppercorns and milk in a pan. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 5 mins. Turn off the heat and leave to stand for 10 mins, so the flavours can infuse.

Strain the milk into a clean pan, add the breadcrumbs, butter and crème fraiche. Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until the bread softens and the sauce thickens. Season with salt. Spoon sauce into a jug and top with a few crushed pink peppercorns. Serve warm.

Top tip for making Bread sauce Use leftover bread to make breadcrumbs: just whizz four slices of day-old bread in a processor.