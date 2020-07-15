We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Serve this delightful breakfast quiche any time of the day and we’re certain everyone will come back for more.

You don’t have to eat our breakfast quiche for your first meal of the day, but if you do it’s a tough act for lunch and dinner to follow! This quirky bake is delicious served with a bitter salad on the side and will brighten any picnic or party spread.

We used quails eggs to make this novel quiche even more pleasing to the eye, but you could swap for a couple of small eggs instead. We opted to use puff pastry because it adds a level of added indulgence but and we enjoy the likeness to a croissant. However, short crust pastry would also work perfectly well.

Ingredients 320g ready-rolled all butter puff pastry

100g smoked streaky bacon, 3 rashes reserved the remainder cut into chunks

1 small leek, halved and finely cut

150g baby chestnut mushrooms, halved

10g parsley finely, chopped

2 large organic eggs

50ml full fat milk

150g half fat crème fraiche

1tsp nutmeg

4 quails eggs

You will need:

25cm fluted tart case

Method Heat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Unroll the pastry and roll out the width so wide enough to cover the case. Lay the pastry over the case and ease the edges in. Use a small sharp serrated knife to trim the excess. Prick the base all over with a fork then line with baking parchment and pour in baking beans. Blind bake 40mins before removing the beans and cooking for a further 5 mins.

Meanwhile fry the mushrooms in a frying pan over a medium high heat tossing for 5-10mins until golden, once cooked remove and set aside. Next fry the bacon in a frying pan, once crispy remove and add the cut bacon to the mushrooms and set the full rashes to one side. Wipe the pan and reduce to a medium heat to gently sweat the leeks for 10 mins until just starting to brown. Once cooked mix with the mushrooms and bacon and parsley.

Mix the milk, crème fraiche and eggs and ¼ tsp salt with the nutmeg until smooth.

Once the tart case is cooked turn the oven down to 160C/Gas 3. Press the bacon mixture into the base. Pour over the liquid and lay the whole cooked bacon rashes on top leaving space for the quails eggs which you will add later.

Cook the quiche for 25mins. Use a spoon to press 4 shallow holes on top, and crack a quails egg into each cavity. Return to the oven for 20mins until the white of the eggs are set. Rest for 10 mins before serving.

Top tip for making Breakfast quiche Quails eggs can be a little fiddly, it’s easiest to carefully crack with a sharp knife to pierce the membrane

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating