Learn how to make these mouth-watering rock buns, or rock cakes. This easy rock cakes recipe uses only a handful of ingredients and makes delicious buns every time.

These traditional fruity rock buns or rock cakes are a tea time favourite and they’re quick too, using simple store cupboard ingredients. If you’re bored of baking the same old cupcakes or biscuits, you really must try these classic, traditionally made rock cakes. Made in just three simple steps, these rock cakes take 15 mins to prep and 15 mins to cook. Store in an airtight container on the kitchen side for up to 2 days – if they last that long! Ideal served with a cuppa.

Ingredients 200g (7oz) self-raising flour

50g (1½ oz) ground almonds

Pinch of salt

90g (3oz) butter

90g (3oz) caster sugar

90g (3oz) currants, or dried mixed fruit

1 large egg, beaten

Method Set the oven to 190°C (gas mark 5). Sift the flour, ground almonds and salt into a bowl, and rub in the butter. Stir in the sugar, dried fruit and egg, using a round-bladed knife to combine the mixture to a stiff dough.

Divide dough into 12 rough shapes and place them on the baking sheet. Roughen the surface with a fork.

Bake the cakes in the middle of the oven for 15 mins until light golden. Sprinkle with a little extra caster sugar. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. They can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2-3 days.

Top tip for making Rock cakes Top tip: Don't be tempted to add liquid to this mixture. Its dryness is what gives the cakes their 'rock-like' appearance.



To freeze the buns: Pack in a polybag or tub. Seal, label and freeze. Use within 3 months. Thaw at room temperature.