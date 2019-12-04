This easy broccoli soup recipe is a healthy option and a great way of using up leftover broccoli. The humble broccoli is the epitome of a superfood.

Learn how to make this easy broccoli soup recipe in minutes. Every single floret is packed with vitamin C, fibre and plenty of other natural goodies, so there’s no better base for this healthy and hearty vegetarian soup. You don’t often see broccoli on a soup menu without its traditional best friend stilton, but this quick and simple recipe cuts down on fat without sacrificing on creaminess, with the help of some generous dollops of crème fraiche. And if you really miss that cheese hit, you can always serve it with a handful of cheddar topped croutons. This recipe serves 4 people and will take around 30 mins to make in total.

Ingredients Knob of butter

1tsp olive oil

1 large onion

1 leek

2 cloves of garlic

600g broccoli

1 litre vegetable stock

2 tbsp crème fraiche

Salt and pepper, to taste

Croutons, to serve

Method Heat butter and oil in a pan over a medium heat until the butter melts.

Roughly slice the onion and leek and add to the pan, cooking for 5-10 minutes until soft. Stir through the chopped garlic and cook for a further minute.

Add the broccoli to the pan, pour over the stock and simmer the mixture for 10 minutes until tender.

Blend with a hand blender or whiz in your food processor until liquidized.

Return to the saucepan and season to taste. Serve piping hot with a sprinkling of your favourite croutons.

Top tip for making Broccoli soup Adjust the soup to your preferred thickness by adding more or less stock as required.