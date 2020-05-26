We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our brown butter cookies with white chocolate and miso might sound a little unusual but they are truly delicious.

The white chocolate gives a sweetness to these brown butter cookies which balances out the savouriness of the miso for a wonderful addictive flavour. Miso is used in lots of Japanese recipes and is made from fermenting soybeans. Vanilla extract is usually cheaper than vanilla bean paste but if you’ve already got some of that in your store cupboard it’s fine to use in this recipe!

Our brown butter cookies are made using the white miso paste, which is available in lots of supermarkets. Always check the world food aisles too because these products are often much cheaper than own-brand supermarket versions.

You can use the dark paste if the white isn’t available to buy but it has a stronger taste so add a little to begin with and taste to your preference.

Looking for more exciting biscuit recipes? Check out this recipe for these spiced chocolate covered stars.

Ingredients 250g unsalted butter

200g caster sugar

200g light brown sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

50g white miso paste

2 eggs

350g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

250g white chocolate chunks

Method Heat the butter on a medium heat until light brown. Remove from the heat and cool.

Preheat the oven to 180C, Gas 4. Beat together the cooled butter, sugars and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add the miso and beat to combine. Slowly add the egg until everything comes together, adding a spoonful of flour if needed.

Add the remaining ingredients and briefly beat, just to combine. Tip the mixture out onto a piece of cling film. Roll into a sausage shape, using the cling film to cover. Chill. Cut into slices and arrange on a lined baking tray. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until just golden round the edges and cooked through. Leave to cool.

Top tip for making Brown butter cookies with white chocolate and miso If you can’t find white miso you can use the darker paste, it will just give a stronger flavour

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week