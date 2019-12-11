This Gordon Ramsay's Brussels sprouts with pancetta recipe is a real winner that can be enjoyed all year round.

Gordon Ramsay’s Brussels sprouts with pancetta recipe takes only 30 mins to make.

These Brussels sprouts are flavoured with pancetta and chestnuts making them extra festive in winter – or just delicious for the rest of the year.

Serving 10 people, these Brussels are a must-have on the Christmas dinner table. The salted pancetta in this recipe really brings out the flavour of the Brussels making them extra tasty and moreish. Drizzle in oil and bejewel with chestnuts before serving.

Your guests won’t be able to resist come dinner time! If you’re making these sprouts on Christmas Day make sure you make too many so you have cold leftovers for Boxing Day. Mash them up with an egg or two and fry on an oiled pan for Brussels with pancetta bubble and squeak.

Ingredients 1kg Brussels sprouts, outer leaves removed

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1–2 tsp olive oil

200g pancetta, cut into lardons

200g vacuum-packed chestnuts

2 lemons

Method Trim the base of the Brussels sprouts and cut them in half lengthways. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil. Add the sprouts and blanch for 2–3 minutes, then drain well.

Heat the olive oil in a wide frying pan and fry the pancetta for a few minutes until golden and crisp. Toss in the sprouts and cook for 2–3 minutes, tossing occasionally.

Roughly chop the chestnuts and add them to the pan. Grate the lemon zest over the sprouts and chestnuts and squeeze over a little juice. Check the seasoning and adjust if necessary.

Transfer to a warmed serving dish.

Top tip for making Gordon Ramsay’s Brussels sprouts with pancetta Take out the chesnuts if you're feeding small children, they're a slight choking hazard for little ones!