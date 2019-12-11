Bubble and squeak is delicious whether you're making it from scratch or using up leftovers the next day.

Bubble and squeak makes a delicious meal at any time of the day, from breakfast right through to dinner time. It’s the perfect recipe to make when you have all that left over mashed potato in the fridge from dinner the evening before. This recipe takes just ten minutes prep time. If you are using ready-mashed potatoes then you can just skip straight to step two. Simple! Using traditional flavours we’ve made this recipe easy to follow with classic shredded cabbage, smooth mashed potatoes and a few peppery spring onions. To take your meal to the next level we’ve added a delicious smoky egg to the top of our bubble and squeak, to give it a modern twist.

Ingredients 600g potatoes, peeled weight, cut into chunks

About 30g butter

½ a January King cabbage (about 300g), shredded

1tbsp olive oil

6 spring onions, trimmed and chopped

4 medium or large eggs

Smoked paprika

Rocket, to serve

Method Boil the potato chunks in just enough water to cover them until tender. Drain well, keeping the cooking water. Put them back in the pan, dry over the heat, add seasoning and half the butter then roughly crush or mash. Spoon into a large bowl.

Bring the cooking water to the boil again, add the cabbage and cook for 2 minutes. Drain well and add the cabbage to the mash. Season well.

Heat the rest of the butter (and more if you like it really buttery) with the oil in a frying pan, add the spring onions, fry for a minute then add the mash mix, smoothing it out, and cook until it starts to brown on the bottom. Turn it over in chunks and cook for a few minutes more until golden and squeaking.

While that cooks, and if you want to add the egg, poach them for 2-3 minutes. Spoon the bubble and squeak on to plates and top with a poached egg. Sprinkle with seasoning and paprika. Garnish with rocket and serve with a tomato salad, if you like.

Top tip for making Bubble and squeak If you have leftover veg lurking at the back of the fridge, this dish is a great way to use them up.