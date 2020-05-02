We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Build-your-own tarts make a really simple lunch, easy dinner or brunch and great for when you want to cook with kids. You can buy your favourite pizza toppings and mix and match to make so many different flavour combinations on the ready-made puff pastry base.

You can get the kids to help by choosing which toppings they like and adding their own. They’re also really quick to make as they only take up to 15 minutes in the oven so you can have dinner on the table in 20 mins – which, let’s face it, is an absolute dream when you’ve got a million other things to do!

Watch how to make Build-your-own tarts

Ingredients 320g ready-rolled puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

8tbsp pizza sauce

Topping ideas:

100g grated mozzarella

4tbsp sweetcorn

2 pineapple rings

½ red pepper, sliced

3 slices ham, torn

Small handful basil, to serve

Method Heat the oven to 220C, gas 7. Unroll the pastry and stamp out any shapes you like. With a knife, gently score a 1cm border around the edge of each shape.

Brush the edges of the pastry with a little egg and bake for 10 mins, until lightly golden and puffed.

Spread a little pizza sauce over the centre of each and top with any combination of your favourite toppings, plus extra cheese.

Bake for 12-15 minutes until golden and bubbling. Top with basil and serve.

Top tip for making Build-your-own tarts You can either eat these straight away or save them for packed lunches and speedy snacks.