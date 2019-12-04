Burritos make a lovely, fun Mexican dish and are great to share with family or guests. Just put a big bowl of delicious warm chilli beef in a serving dish and let everyone scoop up and make their own with lashings of cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
The meat filling is great to use as a chilli con carne, or you can swap the burritos for tacos for a crunchy, crispy texture instead.
Burrito fillings can be changed to suit all tastes, from spicy beans and cheese for vegetarians to sizzling steak for connoisseurs, they’re a brilliantly versatile meal pleaser.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 red onion, peeled and chopped
- 500g (1lb) minced beef
- 2 tsp ground coriander
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- ½ tspchilli flakes
- 2 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste
- 300ml (½ pint) hot beef stock
- 400g can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- About 2 tbsp chopped fresh chives
- 150ml pot soured cream
- 8 flour, or corn, tortillas
- For the guacamole:
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 red onion, peeled and chopped
- 1 avocado, stone removed, peeled and chopped
- Juice of 1 lime
- Handful of chopped fresh coriander
Method
Heat the oil in a large, heavybased pan and fry the onion for a few min, to soften. Add the beef and cook for about 5 mins, to brown it all over.
Add the coriander, cumin, chilli flakes, sun-dried tomato paste, beef stock and pinto beans, and simmer for 20 mins.
To make the guacamole: Mix all of the ingredients together.
Stir the chopped chives into the soured cream.
Warm the tortillas according to pack instructions.
Put chilli beef in a serving dish, put everything on the table and let everyone make their own burritos, with a tortilla, the beef, guacamole and soured cream.
Top tip for making Burritos
The mince is even tastier ifit’s made 1-2 days ahead.