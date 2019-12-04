Trending:

Burritos recipe

Click to rate
(89 ratings)
Sending your rating
GoodtoKnow

serves:

8

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Prep:

10 min

Cooking:

25 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 450 kCal 23%
Fat 22g 31%
  -  Saturates 10g 50%

Burritos make a lovely, fun Mexican dish and are great to share with family or guests. Just put a big bowl of delicious warm chilli beef in a serving dish and let everyone scoop up and make their own with lashings of cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

The meat filling is great to use as a chilli con carne, or you can swap the burritos for tacos for a crunchy, crispy texture instead.

Burrito fillings can be changed to suit all tastes, from spicy beans and cheese for vegetarians to sizzling steak for connoisseurs, they’re a brilliantly versatile meal pleaser.

Love Mexican food? We’ve got loads more sizzling good Mexican recipes right here!

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 red onion, peeled and chopped
  • 500g (1lb) minced beef
  • 2 tsp ground coriander
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • ½ tspchilli flakes
  • 2 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste
  • 300ml (½ pint) hot beef stock
  • 400g can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • About 2 tbsp chopped fresh chives
  • 150ml pot soured cream
  • 8 flour, or corn, tortillas
  • For the guacamole:
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 red onion, peeled and chopped
  • 1 avocado, stone removed, peeled and chopped
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Handful of chopped fresh coriander

Method

  • Heat the oil in a large, heavybased pan and fry the onion for a few min, to soften. Add the beef and cook for about 5 mins, to brown it all over.

  • Add the coriander, cumin, chilli flakes, sun-dried tomato paste, beef stock and pinto beans, and simmer for 20 mins.

  • To make the guacamole: Mix all of the ingredients together.

  • Stir the chopped chives into the soured cream.

  • Warm the tortillas according to pack instructions.

  • Put chilli beef in a serving dish, put everything on the table and let everyone make their own burritos, with a tortilla, the beef, guacamole and soured cream.

Top tip for making Burritos

The mince is even tastier ifit’s made 1-2 days ahead.

Click to rate
(89 ratings)
Sending your rating

Latest Recipes

More Recipe Ideas

Explore More