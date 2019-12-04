Burritos make a lovely, fun Mexican dish and are great to share with family or guests. Just put a big bowl of delicious warm chilli beef in a serving dish and let everyone scoop up and make their own with lashings of cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

The meat filling is great to use as a chilli con carne, or you can swap the burritos for tacos for a crunchy, crispy texture instead.

Burrito fillings can be changed to suit all tastes, from spicy beans and cheese for vegetarians to sizzling steak for connoisseurs, they’re a brilliantly versatile meal pleaser.

Love Mexican food? We’ve got loads more sizzling good Mexican recipes right here!

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, peeled and chopped

500g (1lb) minced beef

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp ground cumin

½ tspchilli flakes

2 tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

300ml (½ pint) hot beef stock

400g can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

About 2 tbsp chopped fresh chives

150ml pot soured cream

8 flour, or corn, tortillas

For the guacamole:

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 red onion, peeled and chopped

1 avocado, stone removed, peeled and chopped

Juice of 1 lime

Handful of chopped fresh coriander

Method Heat the oil in a large, heavybased pan and fry the onion for a few min, to soften. Add the beef and cook for about 5 mins, to brown it all over.

Add the coriander, cumin, chilli flakes, sun-dried tomato paste, beef stock and pinto beans, and simmer for 20 mins.

To make the guacamole: Mix all of the ingredients together.

Stir the chopped chives into the soured cream.

Warm the tortillas according to pack instructions.

Put chilli beef in a serving dish, put everything on the table and let everyone make their own burritos, with a tortilla, the beef, guacamole and soured cream.

Top tip for making Burritos The mince is even tastier ifit’s made 1-2 days ahead.