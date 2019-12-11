Butterfly buns are a really cute way to surprise the little ones, especially if it's someone's special day!

If you want to turn it into a fun activity, the kids are going to love making these butterfly buns with you.

In just a few simple steps you can have these tasty butterfly cakes ready in 40 mins, so they’re quick to make as well as easy. This simple butterfly cake recipe is also a bake sale favourite, because they’re so simple to make.

This recipe makes 10 medium sized butterfly buns. Each bun is packed with buttercream and jam making them a delicious treat for kids. This recipe is so easy to make and get the kids involved. They can help measure ingredients, mix and pour the batter as well as make the cake ‘wings’ too.

These butterfly buns would be ideal for kids’ parties or as a party favour in goody bags. This recipe shows you how to make your own buttercream too for 100% homemade butterfly cakes – so nobody can accuse you of copping out! These are not too difficult to make and are so much more rewarding than just grabbing a packet of cupcakes from the supermarket. Plus they’re delicious!

Watch how to make Butterfly buns

Ingredients 100g (4oz) caster sugar

100g (4oz) butter, softened

2 large eggs

100g (4oz) self-raising flour

½ tsp baking powder

15ml (1tbsp) milk

50g (2oz) butter, softened

75g (3oz) icing sugar

2tbsp strawberry jam

Icing sugar, for dusting

Method Preheat the oven to 190C, gas 5. Line a muffin tray with 10 paper muffin cases.

Place the sugar, butter, eggs, flour, baking powder and milk in a large bowl and mix with an electric whisk until pale and creamy.

Divide the mixture between the muffin cases and bake for 15-20 mins until risen, golden and firm to the touch. Transfer to a cooling rack. Leave to cool.

To make the buttercream, place the butter in a bowl and sift over the icing sugar. Beat until smooth.

Slice the tops off each cake and fill the cavities with a little buttercream and jam. Cut each sliced top in half and arrange on top of the filling to resemble butterfly wings. Dust lightly with icing sugar.

Top tip for making Butterfly buns Swap the jam for something naughtier like peanut butter or chocolate spread.

