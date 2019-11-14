Trending:

Butternut squash gratin recipe

  • Vegetarian

serves:

4

Skill:

medium

Prep:

30 min

Cooking:

1 hr 10 min

The distinct honey flavour in the cheese makes the aroma of this butternut squash gratin irresistible when cooking!

Enjoy it as a main meal or as a side dish for a really special lunch.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium butternut squash
  • 70g Pie d’Angloys cheese - cubed
  • 12 leaves fresh sage
  • 70g breadcrumbs
  • 3 sprigs thyme
  • 100ml milk
  • 1tbsp crème fraiche
  • 1 clove garlic - crushed
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  • Oven temperatures in 200ºC/400ºF/Gas Mark6

  • Preheat oven.

  • Peel the butternut and chop the nose off (the longer/slim part), slice into 1cm slices and set aside. Then take the ball of the butternut, scoop out the seeds and discard. Chop into small cubes.

  • Place the cubes along with the garlic and thyme in a pan, cover with boiling water and cook for 15 mins until soft. Drain.

  • Place the cooked cubes in a food processor and blend along with the crème fraiche, half the Pie d’Angloys and salt and pepper.

  • Take a medium sized baking dish and start making the gratin. Start with a layer of the puree and then a layer of the sliced butternut, repeat until all the mixture is used.

  • Pour over the milk and cover the dish with foil, bake in the oven for 45 mins.

  • Meanwhile chop half the sage and add to the bread crumbs.

  • After 45 mins of cooking remove the foil, top with the bread crumbs and scatter the remaining cheese and sage leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and then bake for a further 20 mins until golden on top.

