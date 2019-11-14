The distinct honey flavour in the cheese makes the aroma of this butternut squash gratin irresistible when cooking!

Enjoy it as a main meal or as a side dish for a really special lunch.

Ingredients 1 medium butternut squash

70g Pie d’Angloys cheese - cubed

12 leaves fresh sage

70g breadcrumbs

3 sprigs thyme

100ml milk

1tbsp crème fraiche

1 clove garlic - crushed

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method Oven temperatures in 200ºC/400ºF/Gas Mark6

Preheat oven.

Peel the butternut and chop the nose off (the longer/slim part), slice into 1cm slices and set aside. Then take the ball of the butternut, scoop out the seeds and discard. Chop into small cubes.

Place the cubes along with the garlic and thyme in a pan, cover with boiling water and cook for 15 mins until soft. Drain.

Place the cooked cubes in a food processor and blend along with the crème fraiche, half the Pie d’Angloys and salt and pepper.

Take a medium sized baking dish and start making the gratin. Start with a layer of the puree and then a layer of the sliced butternut, repeat until all the mixture is used.

Pour over the milk and cover the dish with foil, bake in the oven for 45 mins.

Meanwhile chop half the sage and add to the bread crumbs.

After 45 mins of cooking remove the foil, top with the bread crumbs and scatter the remaining cheese and sage leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and then bake for a further 20 mins until golden on top.