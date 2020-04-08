These creme egg flapjacks are a snack the whole family will enjoy tucking into. It is one of the simplest and tastiest creme egg recipes we have and is perfect for letting the kids take an active role in the kitchen. They can help with the measuring, mixing and filling the tin. With only 15 mins of prep and 30mins cooking, these flapjacks will be ready to eat before you know it! Although the creme egg flapjacks will keep for around a week when stored in an airtight container, we are certain they won’t be around that long! If you prefer, you could top the flapjacks with a mix of white, milk and dark chocolate but yellow food colouring adds a touch of fun. For more flapjack recipes we’ve got you covered as well as sweet recipes that use family favourites like Maltesers and Chocolate Fingers.

Recipe extracted from Cadbury Creme Egg Cookbook.

Ingredients 200g butter

175g golden syrup

100g light brown sugar

250g jumbo oats

100g plain flour

2 crème eggs

Topping

60g white chocolate

Yellow food colouring

Method Preheat the oven to 170C/fan 150C/gas 4 and grease and line a 20cm x 30cm shallow baking tin with baking parchment.

Heat the butter, golden syrup and sugar in pan over a gentle heat and stir until melted.

Put the oats and flour in a mixing bowl, pour over the melted butter mix, stir well to combine and spoon into the prepared baking tin. Cut the crème eggs into small pieces and dot over the surface of the flapjack pushing into the oats slightly.

Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until golden and set. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then leave to cool for an hour on a wire rack.

Melt the white chocolate in the microwave on a medium heat, or set over a pan of gently simmering water, drizzle half over the flapjack, then colour the other half with a little yellow food colouring and drizzle again criss crossing the white drizzle.

Leave the chocolate to set before cutting the flapjacks into squares. They will keep for up to a week stored in an air tight container.

