Why eat fudge when you can eat creme egg fudge?! This simple creme egg recipe is really easy to follow and a great one to make with kids if you’re looking for a fun activity. If you know someone who loves creme eggs more than any other sweet treat, this creme egg fudge would make the perfect edible gift. Simply line a little box with some tissue paper or wrap in baking parchment and finish with a bow. When picking your dark chocolate be sure to opt for one that is at least 70 per cent of high, the bitterness is offset by the sugar in the recipe and will prevent the fudge from tasting sickly sweet! If this recipe has left you wanting more fudge recipes we have lots of options for you to explore including our easy chocolate fudge or our simple vanilla fudge. Why not make up a selection and make your edible gift extra special.

Recipe extracted from Cadbury Creme Egg Cookbook.

Ingredients 300g caster sugar

300ml double cream

100g butter

75g dark chocolate, chopped into small pieces

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 crème eggs

Method Line a shallow baking tin 16cm x 24cm with baking parchment.

Put the sugar, cream and butter in a large pan and heat gently, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved. Make sure you don’t leave any sugar crystals on the sides of the pan as this will affect the texture of the fudge, so brush them down with a pastry brush if need be.

Turn up the heat and boil for 10-15 minutes, stirring regularly to ensure it doesn’t burn on the bottom of the pan, until the fudge reaches 115°C on a sugar thermometer.

Remove the pan from the heat and add the chocolate and vanilla extract. Beat well with a wooden spoon or hand held electric whisk for 5-10 minutes until it thickens and loses its shine.

Pour into the baking tin and leave to cool for about 15 mintes. Cut the crème eggs into pieces and lightly press into the top of the fudge then leave to cool completely.

Cut into 2.5cm squares.

