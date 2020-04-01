This home-made creme egg ice cream recipe is really worth the time it takes to make and is delicious on its own or served as a dessert with our creme egg brownies. Yes, if you have got a glut of creme eggs and you’re not sure what to do with them, we have a whole host of tempting creme egg recipes you need to try! You could just buy ice cream from the shop but where is the fun (and the Creme Egg) in that? With this ice cream recipe you get to say you made it from scratch and you can have a good time doing it, so it’s a win-win! And if you like this recipe, we have lots of other ice cream recipes you need to try including a spectacular pink wafer ice cream cake and this no-churn vanilla ice cream.

Recipe extracted from Cadbury Creme Egg Cookbook.

Ingredients 400ml full fat milk

400ml double cream

1 vanilla pod

6 egg yolks

150g caster sugar

4 creme eggs

Method Put the milk and cream in a large pan, split the vanilla pod lengthways and scrape the seeds into the pan along with the 2 halves of the pod. Heat until just simmering over a medium heat. Leave to cool for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile whisk together the egg yolks and sugar in a large mixing bowl until thick and creamy. Slowly add the milk and cream into the bowl whisking all the time.

Return the egg mixture to the pan then cook over a gentle heat for 10-15 minutes, stirring constantly until the custard thickens enough to coat the back of the spoon – there should be a trail left when you draw your finger across the spoon.

Remove from the heat, pour back into the bowl, cover the surface with cling film to prevent a skin forming and leave to cool completely.

Once cold remove the vanilla pod halves then pour into a large lidded plastic box. Freeze for an hour until it starts to freeze around the edges, then beat with a wooden spoon and freeze again for another hour.

Beat the ice cream again until smooth then fold in the chopped crème eggs and freeze for another hour. Beat once more then leave to freeze for another 3-4 hours, or ideally overnight, until completely frozen.

Remove from the freezer for around 15 minutes to allow it to soften slightly before scooping into bowls to serve.

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week