The popular Caesar Salad was first created in Mexico by chef Caesar Cardini. It's now enjoyed all over the world.

Learn how to make a classic caesar salad with our easy recipe. In addition it’s one of the most popular salad recipes to order in a restaurant. Now you can easily make it in the comfort of your own home – including the dressing! Because our caesar salad recipe shows you how to make a simple caesar dressing you can easily impress the family or your friends. So, make the dressing and combine it with some crispy croutons. But don’t worry, we show you how to make them. Add anchovies, lettuce and a little parmesan and voila – a tasty salad is on the table in next to no time! Love a caesar salad and want to mix it up? Try our other caesar salad inspired recipes.

Ingredients 3tbsp olive oil

4 thick slices of bread

1 cos or romaine lettuce

8-10 anchovies, drained

Parmesan

For the Caesar salad dressing:

300ml olive or sunflower oil

2 egg yolks

2tsp Dijon mustard

Spalsh Worcestershire sauce

2tbsp lemon juice

Seasonings (Salt and black pepper)

Method Remove the crusts from your bread and cut into small cubes. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the bread until golden and slightly crispy. Place on a piece of kitchen roll to drain off the oil.

Separate the leaves of your lettuce or tear into large pieces and place into a bowl. Slice the anchovies (or use whole) and place atop the lettuce.

To make the Caesar salad dressing, blend the egg yolks, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice, adding in the oil slowly. The dressing will thicken as you add the oil. Season to taste with the salt and pepper.

Pour the dressing over the lettuce, add the croutons and shave or grate Parmesan over the top.

Top tip for making Caesar salad Top your salad with fish, strips of cooked bacon or chicken to create a more substantial main course.

