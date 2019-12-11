This baked Camembert recipe has to be one of the best Camembert recipes we've ever tasted. Baked in 15 minutes and you'll have lovely oozing Camembert that's perfect served with warm, crusty bread.

If you’re having friends round for a drinks party, this baked camembert is a lovely fun recipe for delicious dunking with crusty bread. Soft, warm camembert goes really well with a glass of wine – and if you want to take things to the next level, cut a cross in the middle before you stick it in the oven – stick in a bruised garlic clove, a splash of white wine and a sprig of rosemary before baking it. Et voila! You’ll have a baked Camembert that’s perfectly melted and exploding with flavour. Or, you can just keep things simple and simply scatter with chives as this recipe suggests. Either way, this is going to be great for sharing – time to get stuck in!

Feeling adventurous? Try making these delicious simple cheese straws to go with it – they make perfect dunkers!

Ingredients 250g Camembert in a box

A few chopped chives or some parsley or thyme leaves

Celery stalks and toasted

French bread, for dipping

Method Set the oven to gas mark 4 or 180°C. Take the cheese out of the box and remove the wrapping. Place cheese back in the box and tie some string tightly round the box to keep it intact. Put the lid back on.

Put the box on a baking sheet in the centre of the oven and cook for 15 mins.

Remove from the oven, take off the lid, cut a large cross through the top of the cheese and pull back the rind to expose the runny centre. Place on a board or platter. Sprinkle with herbs. Serve with celery and bread. (Not suitable for freezing).

Top tip for making Baked Camembert Woman's Weekly cookery editor Sue McMahon says: Don’t be tempted to do it without the string, otherwise the box might burst open!