Carbonara pasta bake is a wonderful take on the classic spaghetti carbonara recipe that uses eggs to create a thick, rich sauce. Serve as it is or pop it under the grill for a crisp cheesy top – the family will love this easy dish. This carbonara pasta bake recipe will serve 4 people and take around 40 mins to prepare and bake. Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Re-heat thoroughly before serving again. This recipe is great for using up leftover ham from your Sunday roast dinner or the leftover cheese and eggs sitting in your fridge. It’s a great mid-week meal for the whole family.

Ingredients 350g (12oz) egg Campanelle (pasta shaped like a bell or flower)

2 eggs (use pasturised eggs if possible)

2 egg yolks

6tbsp Parmesan, freshly grated

75g (3oz) Cheddar cheese, grated

227g can lean ham, diced

397g can chopped tomatoes, drained

170g can dairy cream, shaken

2 tbsp chopped parsley

25g (1oz) butter

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Method Cook the pasta in a large saucepan of boiling, salted water according to the packet instructions, until just tender.

Meanwhile, beat together the eggs and egg yolks in a medium-sized bowl, stir in half the Cheddar cheese and half the Parmesan.

Heat the ham and tomatoes together in a small frying pan over a medium heat for 2 mins, reduce the heat to simmering, add the cream and parsley and stir.

Drain the pasta well, using a colander and put the pan which the pasta had been cooked in straight back on the hob to soften the butter in. Add in the cooked pasta and the ham and cream mixture and stir to combine.

Remove from the heat and add in the egg mixture, mixing well for 2-3 mins to allow the hot pasta to gently cook the eggs and for the carbonara to thicken. Season to taste and serve, topped with the remaining cheese and parsley garnish.

It is traditional to serve the carbonara as it is or you could transfer it to a baking dish, top with the remaining cheese and parsley then place it under a hot grill for 6-8 mins or until the topping is crisp and golden.

Top tip for making Carbonara pasta bake If you can't find Egg Campanelle pasta, then any tubular pasta shapes, like penne do the job just as well.

