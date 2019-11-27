Learn how to make this mouth-watering Caribbean chicken curry recipe in just a few simple steps.

A traditional Caribbean chicken curry recipe gives an exotic twist to the dinner table – this chicken curry is complete with rice and peas, so you know you’re also getting some of your five a day with this easy chicken curry recipe. This recipe makes enough curry to serve four people so it’s a great meal to make to fill up the whole family – make it today and you’ll not be disappointed.

Watch how to make Caribbean chicken curry

Ingredients 4 skinless chicken breasts, cut into 2cm (1in) cubes

1tbsp oil

1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled

5cm (2in) piece of root ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

1 red chilli, deseeded

1tbsp of mild curry paste

400ml (14fl oz) can of coconut milk

1 large mango, peeled and cut into chunks

2tbsp fresh coriander, finely chopped

Rice and peas

350g (12oz) long grain rice

130g (5oz) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 spring onions, sliced

Method To make this chicken curry, heat the oil in a medium size saucepan over a medium heat and add the onion, garlic, ginger and chilli. Cook for 3 – 4 mins.

Add the chicken and cook for 5 mins, or until sealed and lightly browned.

Add the curry paste and cook for 1 min, add 3/4 of the coconut milk and simmer over a moderate heat for 20 mins.

Stir in the mango and coriander, and simmer for a further 5 mins.

While the curry is cooking, prepare the rice and peas. Cook the rice as per pack instructions. Then, 5 mins before the end of cooking, add the coconut milk and red kidney beans.

Drain and pile the rice onto individual plates, garnished with the spring onions and top with the Caribbean chicken curry.

Top tip for making Caribbean chicken curry This recipe is best made and eaten on the same day for the best flavour.