This easy carrot and butternut squash soup recipe is perfect for the whole family as it's filling, nutrient-rich and most importantly tasty too!

This carrot and butternut squash soup is perfect for those days when only soup will do, when you want nothing more than a soothing, veg-packed meal and hunks of bread slathered in butter to dunk too. The great thing about soup is that, with just a few cheap ingredients, you can make up a big batch in one go and then keep leftovers for another day in the fridge or freezer. It’s a quick dinner that will provide simple suppers for days to come too.

Watch how to make Carrot and butternut squash soup

Ingredients 2 onions chopped

1tbsp sunflower oil

1 butternut squash, peeled and diced

4 carrots, peeled and sliced

2 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only

Salt and freshly crack black pepper

1.5 litres hot vegetable stock

Parsley for garnishing

Crème fraiche for garnishing

Method In a large pan, fry the onions in oil until translucent and soft. Add squash and carrots and stir, cooking for a further 5 minutes. Add thyme and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Pour over stock and bring to boil. Allow to simmer gently for 30 minutes, or until vegetables are cooked through.

Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Using a hand blender or a liquidiser, blend to a smooth soup. If too thick, add a little more stock until desired consistency is achieved.

Divide soup into bowls and serve with a dollop of crème fraiche and parsley.

Top tip for making Carrot and butternut squash soup For a fiery kick, add a diced chilli. Remember, the smaller the chilli, the hotter the taste. Fry with onions in step 1.

For this velvety carrot and butternut squash soup recipe, you’ll only need nine ingredients that are really cheap and easy to get from the supermarket. This simple sunshine bowl of carrot and butternut squash soup will brighten up any grey day. This carrot and butternut squash soup serves 6 people, so it’s enough to feed your family and you can keep leftovers for lunch the next day.

Packed with nutrients, this butternut squash soup is a healthy way to up your five-a-day and the best part is that it’s also really quick to make. Making this butternut squash soup will only take 40 mins from scratch, but only 10 mins to prepare, so you can leave it to bubble away for half an hour while you carry on with your day. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days and the rest can be frozen.