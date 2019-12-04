This carrot and coriander soup recipe is a classic soup recipe - it's wholesome, delicious and low in calories for a perfect light lunch or starter.

Not only is this carrot and coriander soup recipe is super comforting for when you just a need a hug in a bowl, this light recipe is also only 102 calories per portion so it makes a nice low-cal option for lunch. The strong, herby flavours of the ground and fresh coriander complement the carrots beautifully. This carrot and coriander soup recipe serves 4 people and will take around 35 mins to prepare and cook, so you won’t even have to spend that long in the kitchen to prepare it. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. You can also freeze this soup, defrost in the fridge overnight and reheat thoroughly before serving again, which makes this carrot and coriander soup a super easy meal to have in the freezer for when you need a easy and quick lunch.

Watch how to make Carrot and coriander soup

Ingredients 1tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

450g carrots, washed and sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1tsp ground coriander

1.2 ltr vegetable stock

3tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Squeeze of lemon juice

Freshly grated nutmeg to taste

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Sauté the onions, carrots and garlic in a large pan with the oil for 4 mins. Once they have softened, but not coloured, add the ground corinader and stir. Season with salt and black pepper.

Pour the vegetable stock into the pan and bring to the boil. Cover the pan and allow to simmer until the carrots are tender, this should take around 20 mins.

Stir through the fresh corinader, remove from the heat and blend the soup, adding the lemon juice, nutmeg and seasoning to taste as you do. You can use a hand blender or a food processor to blend your soup.

The soup will have cooled whilst blending, so if you plan to eat it right away, gently reheat the soup, without boiling it, and serve. If you are saving it for later, allow to cool and place in a airtight container in the fridge or freezer.

Top tip for making Carrot and coriander soup Garnish with a swirl of single cream (or soya cream for a dairy-free soup).