Take a break from the same old coleslaw with this zingy carrot salad.

This is a vibrant, crunchy and aromatic salad that would work just as well a side as it would packed up in tupperware for a healthy lunch. Mustard seeds and cumin seeds are often used as the base of an Indian curry and add a beautiful depth of flavour to this dish when mixed with the sweet honey and zingy lime to create a speedy dressing. Dry frying spices is a great way to release the aromas – especially if they have been sat in your cupboard untouched for the last year. The final sprinkle of sesame seeds adds texture to the salad and they are a wonderful source of fibre.

Ingredients 1⁄2tbsp mustard seeds

1tsp cumin seeds

2tbsp sesame seeds

500g carrot, grated

1 small head of cauliflower, broken into small florets

1tbsp honey

zest and juice of 1 lime

a little chopped fresh coriander

Method Heat a dry frying pan until hot. Add the mustard seeds, heat for 30 secs, then add the cumin seeds and heat a little more until the mustard seeds start to pop and release a strong aroma. Transfer to a bowl and set to one side.

In the same pan, fry the sesame seeds until toasted and set aside.

In a bowl, mix the carrot and cauliflower. Add the honey and lime zest and juice to the spices and mix well. Drizzle over the salad and toss with the coriander. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds and serve.

Top tip for making Carrot salad Grated courgette could be used an alternative for a fresh green salad.

