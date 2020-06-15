We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cauliflower and broccoli steaks with Peri Peri sauce are an easy vegan addition to your barbecue spread that everyone will enjoy.

Hearty, filling and tasty too, our cauliflower and broccoli steaks with Peri Peri sauce are a brilliant all-round vegan recipe. Plus, there’s plenty of Peri Peri sauce leftover. Serve it drizzled over halloumi, steak or use is as a marinade for chicken. We recommend making the Peri Peri sauce ahead of time – it will keep in the fridge for around a week. When cutting your cauliflower and broccoli, don’t waste any of the discards. We’ve got tips on how to turn the offcuts into a low-carb alternative to rice but you can always freeze them for another time. For more vegan inspiration take a look at our easy vegan recipes and don’t forget to check out the vegan food list to discover branded food items you never knew were vegan!

Ingredients For the Peri Peri sauce:

4-6 Bird’s eye chillies

5 large garlic cloves

2 Red pepper

1 small onion (around 70g)

1tbsp lemon juice

1tbsp olive oil

1tbsp smoked Paprika

1tbsp dried rosemary

1tbsp dried oregano

1tsp sea salt

For the steaks:

2 cauliflowers and 2 broccolis, short thick stems are best

1tsp olive oil

Method Put the sauce ingredients in a food processor and blitz until smooth. Test the heat and add more chillies if liked. For a looser consistency mix in some water.

Cut each cauliflower and broccoli into three steaks around 1.5inch thick. Don’t throw away the offcuts of veg, simply freeze for another time or even better, blitz in a food processor and fry for a few minutes with a drizzle of oil to serve as a low-carb alternative to rice – this would go brilliantly with our dark soy cod skewers.

Once your barbacue is hot, cook for 3-4 mins on each side until charred and tender when you insert a knife. Drizzle over approx 1tbsp of the Peri Peri sauce per steak and serve straight away.

Top tip for making Cauliflower and broccoli steaks with Peri Peri sauce This recipe will make approx a 400g jar of sauce, it will keep in the fridge for a week and can be mixed into hummus or yogurt and used as a dip or marinade meat or tofu in it.

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week