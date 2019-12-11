Cauliflower cheese is the type of indulgent side dish we like to see on a dinner table during the cold winter months.

Cauliflower cheese is the perfect comforting side dish for any warming roast dinner, as well as a delicious stand alone dish served with a side of steamed veg. This delicious side dish will be on the table in no time! This easy cauliflower cheese recipe is a perfect and classic vegetable dish, combining cooked cauliflower florets with a rich and creamy cheese sauce. A great cauliflower cheese recipe makes the perfect accompaniment to roast or grilled meat and poultry but is also perfect served as a simple veggie supper, perhaps with a few green beans. To make this quick cauliflower cheese recipe you’ll need to use a well-flavoured mature Cheddar for the sauce and for an extra flavour boost you can add some crumbled Stilton or a little finely grated Gruyère or Parmesan cheese. When buying a cauliflower for your veggie dish choose one that has firm creamy-white florets with no blemishes or brown patches and crisp green outer leaves. If you want to add a bit of colour to your cauliflower cheese, buy a broccoli too, chop it up and mix it in with your cauliflower to make it a cauliflower and broccoli cheese. Switch to the grill for the last five minutes of cooking for a crispy top.

Watch how to make Cauliflower cheese

Ingredients 1 large cauliflower, trimmed and cut into large florets

50g butter

50g plain flour

600ml milk

100g mature Cheddar cheese, grated

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Cook the cauliflower florets in a large pan of lightly salted boiling water for 5-6 mins or until just tender. Drain well and tip the florets into a large ovenproof gratin dish.

Heat the butter in a pan until melted, then quickly stir in the flour with a wooden spoon. Cook over a low heat, stirring, for 2 mins. Gradually add the milk, stirring all the time, until the sauce is thick and smooth. Simmer for 5 mins, stirring frequently.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in nearly all the cheese. Season the sauce with salt and freshly ground black pepper and pour over the cauliflower. Scatter over the rest of the cheese. Bake in the oven for 20 mins until the top is golden and bubbling.

If you fancy adding a twist to the traditional cauliflower cheese recipe, add breadcrumbs and cherry tomatoes to the top of your dish once cooked. Pop back under the grill for a couple of minutes to brown the breadcrumbs.

Top tip for making Cauliflower cheese For a mixed vegetable gratin replace half the cauliflower with broccoli florets and green beans and add a handful of cherry tomatoes to the dish before pouring over the sauce.