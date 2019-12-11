This cauliflower curry recipe is a great veggie dish and so easy to cook!

This cauliflower curry is light, fragrant and will be a welcome change to the traditional rich and spicy sauce we Brits have come to know and love. It’s also a great vegetarian alternative to the classic meat curry. With a cauliflower and a few tins, you can whip up this wonderful recipe ahead of schedule and freeze it for those days when dinner needs to make itself! It’s also a really filling dish, so you won’t have any complaints from meat eaters with big appetites, plus its delicate spices mean the kids can tuck in, too. And as if that wasn’t enough, the ingredients won’t break the bank either.

Ingredients 1 large head of cauliflower

1tbsp sunflower oil

2 onions, peeled and chopped

2tbsp of curry powder

1 tin of chickpeas, drained

1 tin of coconut milk

300ml vegetable stock

1 bag of spinach leaves

Method Cut the florets off the cauliflower and par-boil them for 3-5mins. Drain and set aside.

2 Heat the oil in in a large deep frying pan and fry the onions for a few minutes until translucent and tender. Add the curry powder and chick peas and fry for a further 2mins.

3 Pour over the coconut milk and stock and bring to the boil. Return the cauliflower florets and simmer for 10-15mins. Just before serving, stir through the bag of spinach, which will wilt instantly.

Top tip for making Cauliflower curry You can now buy reduced fat coconut milk which will make this recipe even lighter for healthy eaters.