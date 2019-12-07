These Cheddar cheese and chutney biscuits are great as a snack, and the perfect addition to any cheese course.

You’ll never get tired of cooking these Cheddar cheese and chutney biscuits. They’re delish and so simple to make! If you want to try playing with the flavours then you’re in luck as these biscuits are very versatile; try adding a tbsp of chopped chives or a tsp of smoked paprika instead of the mustard powder – other herbs and spices that are known to go well with cheese will also work. Alternatively, mix up the cheese by swapping the Cheddar for Stilton, Gruyère or any hard cheese of your choice. These biscuits are also ideal for using up any left over chutney you might have in the fridge, or make your own Christmas chutney.

Ingredients 100g Cheddar cheese, finely grated

100g vegetarian Parmesan-style cheese, finely grated

200g unsalted butter

200g plain flour

1tsp mustard powder

2tbsp chutney

Method Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. In a food processor, blitz together all of the ingredients until they have come together to form a soft dough. Remove the dough from the food processor.

Roll the dough out on a well-floured surface to a 5mm (1⁄4in) thickness. Cut into biscuits the size of 5cm (2in) squares (we like to make odd-shaped biscuits to help reduce the amount of waste).

Bake on a floured tray for 12-15 mins, until golden brown. You may need to bake these in batches depending on the size of your tray. Once baked, remove from the oven and allow to cool on the tray.

Top tip for making Easy Cheddar cheese and chutney biscuits To prevent the biscuits from puffing up, prick the dough with a fork before baking.