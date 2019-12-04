This cheese fondue recipe shows how to make a delicious, homemade cheese fondue. Perfect as party food or as a starter, cheese fondues are great fun.

A delicious melting pot of cheese and wine, retro Swiss dish cheese fondue is perfect for a fun evening with friends. It’s not essential to buy a traditional fondue dish, you can simply make the fondue in a heavy-based pan over a gentle heat on the hob, if necessary. To keep it warm, place the pan on a hot plate or just reheat gently for 2-3mins if the cheese starts to set. Choose a rustic French or sour dough bread to dip in the hot cheese or try chunks of cooked potatoes or smoked ham.

Ingredients 1 garlic clove, peeled and halved

400ml dry white wine

200g Cheddar cheese, grated

200g Emmental cheese, grated

200g Gruyere cheese, grated

2 tbsp kirsch or water

2 tsp cornflour

Chunks of bread, to serve

Method Rub the halved garlic clove around the inside of a fondue cooking dish. Leave the garlic in the dish and pour in the wine. Heat gently until the wine is almost boiling. Remove the garlic and discard.

Add all the grated cheese and heat gently until it melts, stirring all the time. Increase the heat slightly and keep stirring until the mixture starts to bubble a little.

Blend the kirsch or water with the cornflour to make a smooth paste and stir into the melted cheese. Cook for a further 2-3 mins, stirring all the time, until the mixture is smooth.

Serve immediately, keeping the cheese fondue hot and gently bubbling over a low heat. Skewer the chunks of bread onto long-handled forks and dip into the hot fondue.

Top tip for making Cheese fondue For a different flavour, replace some of the Cheddar with a variety of blue cheese such as Stilton, gorgonzola or dolcelatte.