Cheese fondue recipe

(49 ratings)
Nichola Palmer
  • Vegetarian

6

easy

20 min

15 min

This cheese fondue recipe shows how to make a delicious, homemade cheese fondue. Perfect as party food or as a starter, cheese fondues are great fun.

A delicious melting pot of cheese and wine, retro Swiss dish cheese fondue is perfect for a fun evening with friends. It’s not essential to buy a traditional fondue dish, you can simply make the fondue in a heavy-based pan over a gentle heat on the hob, if necessary. To keep it warm, place the pan on a hot plate or just reheat gently for 2-3mins if the cheese starts to set. Choose a rustic French or sour dough bread to dip in the hot cheese or try chunks of cooked potatoes or smoked ham.

Love a great cheesy recipe? We’ve got loads more delicious recipes with cheese right here.

Ingredients

  • 1 garlic clove, peeled and halved
  • 400ml dry white wine
  • 200g Cheddar cheese, grated
  • 200g Emmental cheese, grated
  • 200g Gruyere cheese, grated
  • 2 tbsp kirsch or water
  • 2 tsp cornflour
  • Chunks of bread, to serve

Method

  • Rub the halved garlic clove around the inside of a fondue cooking dish. Leave the garlic in the dish and pour in the wine. Heat gently until the wine is almost boiling. Remove the garlic and discard.

  • Add all the grated cheese and heat gently until it melts, stirring all the time. Increase the heat slightly and keep stirring until the mixture starts to bubble a little.

  • Blend the kirsch or water with the cornflour to make a smooth paste and stir into the melted cheese. Cook for a further 2-3 mins, stirring all the time, until the mixture is smooth.

  • Serve immediately, keeping the cheese fondue hot and gently bubbling over a low heat. Skewer the chunks of bread onto long-handled forks and dip into the hot fondue.

Top tip for making Cheese fondue

For a different flavour, replace some of the Cheddar with a variety of blue cheese such as Stilton, gorgonzola or dolcelatte.

