This cheese scone recipe makes scones that are really moreish. A nice twist on a classic scone recipe, this savoury alternative is just as good.

By adding the cheese to the scone dough and baking it, these cheese scones really have a deliciously cheesy interior that will melt in your mouth.

If you decide to make this cheese scone recipe, your friends and family are sure to be impressed. We like to serve ours with some cream cheese spread. Or why not serve with sour cream and chive dip to spread as something with an extra twist?

If making savoury scones to have as something different with afternoon tea, you can still follow these cheese scones with a slice of cake for those with a sweet tooth.

These easy cheese scones are really simple to make so you can get the kids to help make them. The little ones can add the ingredients and then roll them up into balls so you can kill two birds with one stone – keeping the kids occupied and then having delicious cheesy scones to enjoy at the end of it!

If you want to try something new and you loves scones then you should give these cheese scones a go.

When it comes to cheese scone recipes, a mature cheddar is the most commonly used and best cheese. We use cheddar in our recipe for a classic taste and because it tends to be most people’s favourite.

However, if you’re looking to experiment a bit, why not play around with the cheese you use for this recipe? Applewood Smoke cheddar has got a lovely flavour and would really work. Or, why not substitute 20g for cheddar for 20g of parmesan if you like a bit of extra salt.

Ingredients 225g (8oz) self-raising flour

1 pinch salt

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1tsp baking powder

50g (2oz) butter, cut into cubes

50g (2oz) Cheddar, grated

75ml (3fl oz) milk

Method Sift together the flour, salt, cayenne pepper and baking powder. Using your fingers, rub the butter into the flour mixture (or do this in a food processor).

Mix through the grated cheese. Add the milk a little at a time (you may not need all of it) and mix with a flat-bladed knife until the dough starts to come together.

Once you have formed a smooth dough, press it into a ball with your fingers. Pat or roll it out until it’s around 1.5-2cm (¾in) thick. Cut into rounds with a 7-8cm (2½in) cutter.

Arrange on a baking sheet and cook in the oven for 10-15 mins at 200° (400°F, gas mark 6) until risen and golden.

Top tip for making Cheese scone recipe To store your cheese scones, wrap in baking paper and foil and put in an airtight container for up to two days. Or freeze when cooled. Defrost thoroughly before serving.

