Everyone’s favourite dessert has had a baking makeover with these easy peasy cheesecake biscuit sandwiches.

Our cheesecake biscuit sandwiches are perfect for those who really love chocolate cheesecake. They are especially ideal for birthday parties or even as an indulgent afternoon snack. Our recipe makes 10 sandwiches but you can easily scale the recipe up if you think you’ll need more.

If all this talk of cheesecake biscuit sandwiches has got you craving the real deal, be sure to check out our chocolate cheesecake recipe too. We’ve got lots of other cheesecake recipes you might also want to explore. From a Cadbury Creme egg cheesecake to James Martin’s raspberry cheesecake, there truly is a cheesecake recipe for everyone!

Ingredients 250g butter

190g caster sugar

360g flour

pinch salt

200g condensed milk

1 tsp vanilla essence

2tsp baking powder

For the filling

60ml double cream

100g cream cheese

75g white chocolate, melted and slightly cooled

3tbsp strawberry jam

To coat

200g dark chocolate, melted

Method Preheat the oven to 180C, Gas 4.

Beat together the butter and sugar. Beat in the condensed milk. Add the flour, salt, vanilla and baking powder and beat to combine.

Roll the mixture into 20 balls, flatten and arrange on a lined baking tray. Bake for 15 mins, or until lightly browned. Cool.

To make the filling beat the cream cheese in an electric mixer until soft. Whip the cream into soft peaks and then fold through the cooled melted chocolate. Fold into the cream cheese mixture.

To assemble the biscuits spread one with a layer of jam, top with a little cream cheese filling and sandwich with a second biscuit. Dip the whole thing in the melted dark chocolate and leave to set on a wire rack.

Top tip for making Cheesecake biscuit sandwiches Double the recipe quantities so you can use a whole tin of condensed milk and stop it from going to waste.

