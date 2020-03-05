This cheesey scrambled eggs with bacon recipe makes a deliciously-filling, protein-packed breakfast.

A lovely scrambled egg recipe for the weekend, it makes a great brunch to keep you going until mid afternoon.

Serve on hot, buttered wholemeal toast, or with a side of mushrooms if you fancy something a little extra.

Ingredients 2 rashers back bacon

4 medium eggs

15g butter

A little milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

50g mature Cheddar cheese, grated

2 large slices wholemeal bread

Butter for spreading

Method Grill the bacon until crispy and keep warm.

Put the eggs into a small bowl and beat lightly with a fork, then pour them into a small saucepan.

Add the butter and milk and stir together well with a wooden spoon.

Put the pan on a low heat and cook gently, stirring constantly until the eggs thicken and become creamy. Season to taste. Take the pan off the heat.

Add the cheese and stir into the mixture evenly.

Toast the bread, then butter each slice.

Arrange the bacon on top of the toast, then spoon on the cheesy eggs.

Serve immediately.

Top tip for making Cheesy scrambled eggs with bacon To make this really special add some smoked salmon trimmings to the cheesey scrambled eggs. Add the salmon after the eggs have cooked. Serve with or without the bacon. Instead of serving on toast why not try toasted bagels or muffins.

