This cheesy mince pasta bake is quick, cheap and easy! The perfect mid-week family meal...

This cheesy mince pasta bake recipe is a family favourite you’ll want to make time and time again. This hearty dish takes around 1hr to prepare and cook and is well worth the wait. This recipe serves 4 people – it’s the perfect choice if the kids have their friends around after school. A filling, flavoursome and freezeable pasta bake from Woman’s Weekly with minced beef, lots of cheese and a dash of Worcestershire sauce. A portion of this mouth-watering meal works out at 621 calories per serving making it a special treat. Cook along with our easy to follow video recipe!

Ingredients 175g (6oz) pasta spirals

2tbsp oil

1 medium onion, peeled and chopped

500g (1lb) minced beef or lamb

4 sticks celery, sliced

2 level tbsp plain flour

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 stock cube, beef or lamb, depending on meat used

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the topping:

30g (1oz) butter

30g (1oz) plain flour

300ml (½ pint) milk

1 level tsp dry mustard powder

60g (2oz) mature Cheddar cheese, grated

Method Set the oven to gas mark 6 or 200°C.

Cook the pasta in boiling water for 10-14 mins, or as directed on the packet, until just tender, then drain well.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a pan. Add the onion and cook it over a medium heat for 4-5 mins, until it starts to soften. Add minced meat and celery to pan and cook for a further 5-8 mins, stirring well so the meat browns all over.

Add flour to the pan and cook for a further minute, stirring until the mixture has thickened, then stir in the tomatoes and 150ml (¼ pint) boiling water. Stir well while the mixture comes to the boil. Stir in stock cube, then add the Worcestershire sauce and seasoning to taste. Simmer for 2-3 mins. Remove the pan from heat and stir in drained pasta. Tip the mixture out into a gratin dish and level the surface.

To make the topping, melt the butter in a pan and add flour. Cook for 1-2 mins until mixture forms a thick paste, then gradually pour in the milk, beating well and allowing mixture to come to the boil between each addition of liquid. Remove pan from heat and add mustard powder and half the cheese. Season to taste. Spoon sauce over pasta, spreading it to cover. Sprinkle remaining cheese over.

Bake in the centre of the oven for 30-40 mins, or until the mixture is golden on top and sizzling hot. Serve immediately.

Top tip for making Cheesy mince pasta bake Sue's tip: Any type of pasta shape works well for this recipe, including penne, macaroni and bows.