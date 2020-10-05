We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our cheesy stuffed olives are a modern take on the much-loved nostalgic classic. They are oh-so-moreish!

If you love olives, we’re certain you’re going to adore these cheesy stuffed olives. Warm, gooey, crunchy and salty – these olive bites make brilliant canapés at Christmas or New Year. We’ve used cheddar cheese but you could also use the spicy Mexican cheddar you often get at Christmas if you like some heat! The cheesy stuffed olives can be prepped ahead of time and chilled. Simply bake just before you’d like to serve. The recipe is easy to make and would be fun for children to join in with too. For more festive recipes the kids can make too, read our article on no-bake Christmas recipes.

Ingredients 100g unsalted butter

100g cheddar cheese, finely grated

150g plain flour

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

1 egg, beaten

3 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

75 (about 200g) pimento stuffed olives

Method Beat the butter until creamy in a large mixing bowl, add the cheese and mix well. Stir in the flour, cayenne and a pinch of sea salt.

Beat the egg with 2 tablespoons cold water and the Worcestershire sauce. Add to the dough and mix just until incorporated. Refrigerate for 30 mins.

Preheat the oven to 180C, Gas 4. Remove the olives from the jar and dry with kitchen towel.

Tear off an olive sized piece of dough, press into a disk, place the olive onto and shape the dough around in. Pinching to repair any breaks. Place it on an ungreased cookie sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough and olives. Bake until the dough sets, about 25-30 mins. Serve warm.

Top tip for making Cheesy stuffed olives The best olives for this are the cheap ones you can buy in a jar

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating