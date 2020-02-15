We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make these classic Chelsea buns with our easy recipe. This recipe makes 12 buns and will take around 50 mins to prepare and bake.

Our classic Chelsea buns recipe is so simple to make at home. They’re a bit fiddly but well worth the effort – especially served with a cuppa. These currant-filled Chelsea buns make a lovely tea-time treat. Leftover buns can be stored in an airtight container on the kitchen side for up to 2 days. If they’re a little stale then pop back into the oven on a low heat for about 5-10 mins until soft and warm. Serve with a spread of butter and enjoy.

Ingredients 250g (9oz) strong white bread flour

1tsp salt

1tsp unrefined golden caster sugar

1tsp easy bake yeast

25g (1oz) butter, diced

100-120ml (3-4 fl oz) warmed milk

1 egg, beaten

125g (4½ oz) mixed currants, sultanas and raisins

50g (2oz) unrefined light muscovado sugar

15g (½ oz) butter

Runny honey to glaze

Golden caster sugar, to sprinkle

Method Grease an 18cm/7″ square shallow cake tin. Sift the flour, salt, sugar and yeast into a large bowl. Rub in 25g (1oz) butter

In a bowl, mix together the milk and egg. Make a well in the centre of the flour mixture and stir in the liquid. Bring the mixture together with a round bladed knife and knead for 10 mins on a lightly floured surface until the dough is smooth and elastic. If the mixture is sticky add a little more flour.

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and roll out to a 30 x 23cm/12 x 9 inch rectangle.

Prepare the filling: mix the dried fruit with the soft light brown sugar. Melt the remaining butter and brush over the surface of the dough. Scatter the fruit mixture over the buttered dough, leaving a 2.5cm/1 inch border around the edge of the dough.

Starting at the long side of the dough, roll it up like a Swiss roll. Pinch the edges together to seal and then cut into 12 slices.

Place the rolls cut edges uppermost in the tin. Cover with oiled cling film and leave to rise for 1 hr or until doubled in size.

Pre-heat the oven to 190ºC (375ºF, gas mark 5). Bake for 30 mins or until risen and golden.

Remove from the oven and brush with honey and sprinkle with golden caster sugar whilst they are still hot. Then cool on a wire rack.

