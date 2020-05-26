We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These twice baked Italian biscuits are wonderful for dunking in tea, coffee or sweet dessert wine as they are perfectly crunchy. They can make a perfect make ahead foodie gift as they look so impressive just pop in a clear bag or gift box and tie with a ribbon.

Studded with dried fruit, nuts or chocolate they can be the perfect accompaniment to homemade ice cream or just as a little treat when you want something sweet.

Make in different shapes or sizes and mix up the flavour by substituting the nuts and fruits with your favourites. Our classic biscotti recipe is a great choice too if you’re looking for a traditional version of these Italian classics.

Ingredients 200g caster sugar

2 medium free range eggs

2 oranges, zested

300g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

75g shelled pistachio nuts

75g hazelnuts

100g glacé cherries, roughly chopped

Method Pre-heat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line two flat baking sheets with baking parchment. Place the sugar, eggs and orange zest into a bowl and using an electric hand mixer whisk together until well combined.

Fold through the flour, baking powder, nuts and cherries until evenly distributed and you have a sticky dough. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and bring together until the dough is smooth.

Divide the dough into two and mold each into 30cm logs. Transfer to the baking sheets and bake for 30 mins until golden.

Remove from the oven and set aside for 10 mins. Reduce the oven to 150°C/300°F/Gas Mark 2.

When the biscotti is just cool enough to handle cut into 1cm slices and lay out over the baking sheets. Return to the oven for a further 10 mins until golden.

Top tip for making Cherry and pistachio Biscotti Biscotti can keep up to a month after baking so why not make some as gifts?

