If using fresh chestnuts, boil them in unsalted water for half an hour. Cool them in cold water until you can handle them easily, and skin them.

Bring 1.25 litres (2 pints) water to the boil, add the stock cubes, chestnuts, grated potato and herbs, if you have them. Bring to the boil and simmer for about 25 mins, until chestnuts are softened.

Take out herbs. Use a stick blender to purée mixture until smooth. (Or put in a food processor or through a sieve.)