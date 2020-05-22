We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make this mouthwatering beef curry in just a few simple steps.

This easy beef curry can be on your table in our 20 mins. Chiang Mai is one of the largest cities in Northern Thailand and is home to lots of amazing food including this delicious Chiang Mai beef curry.

This recipe is so quick and simple – you only need to use one pan. The finished curry is packed with flavour and spice thanks to the garlic, curry paste and lime leaves.

At just 245 calories per serving, it won’t ruin your diet either – a healthy takeaway option! Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat thoroughly so the beef is piping hot before reserving.

This beef curry is perfect served with rice or even noodles. Don’t forget naan bread for dipping!

Ingredients 1tbsp vegetable oil

1 medium onion, peeled and coarsely chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

2-3tbsp ready-made red, green or yellow Thai curry paste

250g sirloin steak, trimmed of fat and sliced across thinly

1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced lengthways

100g snake beans or round green beans, cut into short lengths and blanched for 2 mins

6 baby sweetcorn, blanched for 2-3 mins

8 fresh or dried kaffir lime leaves

1tsp palm sugar or brown sugar

2-3tbsp black bean sauce

Juice of 1 lime

4-5tsp Thai fish sauce

Handful (10-15) Thai basil leaves and mint leaves, whole or finely sliced

Rice or noodles, to serve

Method Heat a large wok over a medium heat. Add the oil, then the onion and garlic and cook for a couple of mins. Add the curry paste and fry for 2 mins, stirring. Push the onion mixture to one side.

Increase the heat, add the beef strips, spreading them out in the pan. When browned on one side, flip them over – a couple of mins’ cooking is enough. Add the red pepper, beans and corn, and mix well. Stir in the lime leaves, sugar, bean sauce, lime juice, fish sauce and 100ml water or more if you like a good sauce. Bring to a simmer for a couple of mins. Stir in plenty of black pepper, then sprinkle on the basil and mint. Serve straight away with rice or noodles.

Top tip for making Chiang Mai beef curry If you don’t have fish sauce, use 3-4tsp soy sauce and a little extra sugar to taste. If you don’t have kaffir lime leaves, use a few parings of lemon or lime rind, cut into fine strips. Add at the end of cooking with the herbs.

