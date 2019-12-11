Chicken and bacon risotto is a quick and easy meal for the whole family. Our recipe takes just 40 minutes and is great for the midweek rush!

This chicken and bacon risotto recipe serves 4 people and is the perfect mid-week option for everyone to enjoy together. A portion of this dish works out at 575 calories. It’s much healthier than readymade risotto and you have control over exactly what goes into it too, like salt content and fat. We’ve used pudding rice and chicken thighs in our risotto to make our savoury meal for 4 even cheaper at just 97p per person! This dish is a great way of sneaking veg into your kids’ diets. Add handfuls of chopped spinach, grated mushrooms and any other veg you fancy to get your little ones eating some of their 5-a-day. This dish is best made and eaten on the same day but leftovers can be stored in the airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Make sure you reheat thoroughly before serving, the rice needs to be piping hot.

Ingredients 4tbsp sunflower oil

2 medium onions, peeled and cut into thin wedges

4 chicken thighs, skinned and chopped

6 rashers smoked streaky bacon, chopped

250g (8oz) pudding rice

2 chicken stock cubes

200g (7oz) frozen peas

Salt and ground black pepper

2 level tbsp freshly chopped parsley

Method Heat the oil in a deep frying pan and add the onion. Cook the onion over a medium heat for about 4-5 mins, until it softens, but not colours. Add the chicken and bacon, and continue to cook over a medium heat for a further 4-5 mins, or until the chicken is cooked.

Add the rice to the pan, and stir it well to coat it in oil. Add the stock cube to the pan and pour in some boiling water, simmer the risotto until the water is almost absorbed and then add more water to the pan. Keep the risotto simmering gently, and add water as required until the rice is almost cooked. As a guide we used about 600ml (1 pint) boiling water in total.

Add the peas to the pan and cook for 3-5 mins, until they are just tender. Check that the rice is cooked and if it still has too much ‘bite’, leave it to cook for a little longer. It should take about 15-20 mins. Season to taste just before serving and sprinkle the parsley over it. Serve immediately. (Not suitable for freezing).

Top tip for making Chicken and bacon risotto Pudding rice was used in this recipe although it’s similar to risotto rice. It’s also a shorter-grain and goes slightly sticky, but it's cheaper than risotto rice