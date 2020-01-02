Heat oven to 160C, gas 2. Pack the chicken thighs tightly in a deep baking tray, add 125ml water and the stock pot, cover tightly with foil and bake for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, dry-fry the chorizo in a non-stick frying pan until crisp. Stir in the tomato puree, passata and cinnamon and cook for 3-4 mins.

Once the chicken is cooked through, carefully remove from the stock, allow to cool slightly then shred from the bone. Add the chicken and parsley to the chorizo mix. Stir in the cooking stock and season to taste. Allow to cool completely, then chill.

Lightly grease a 20cm fluted tart tin and layer up the filo sheets, overlapping as you go, brushing each layer with butter or oil. You want the excess to overhang evenly around the edge of the tin.