This delicious chicken and mushroom pie recipe is the ultimate comfort food. This chicken and mushroom pie made with double cream, white wine and thyme is great on cold nights, but a family favourite all year long.

This chicken and mushroom pie recipe takes around 1hr and 15 mins to prepare and cook and serves 4 people. This rich and creamy pie is a real family winner. Serve with creamy mashed potato or new potatoes and plenty of freshly cooked veggies including spinach, peas and broccoli. Even your little ones will love this hearty dish. This pie is a great comfort food option all year round. It’ll keep you warm in the colder, winter months and will keep you fuller for longer in the spring sunshine. This pie is best eaten on the day its cooked however leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat thoroughly before serving again.

Watch how to make Chicken and mushroom pie

Ingredients 55g (2oz) butter

1 onion, peeled and sliced

300g (10½ oz) mushrooms, halved

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

2tbsp chopped fresh thyme

40g (1½ oz) plain flour

150ml (5fl oz) dry white wine

300ml (10fl oz) chicken stock

4 ready-roasted chicken breasts, cubed

142ml pot double cream

250g packet ready-rolled puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

Sprigs of thyme, to garnish

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F, gas mark 6). Heat the butter in a large saucepan, add the onion and cook over a medium heat for 5 mins. Add the mushrooms and cook for a further 5 mins. Add the garlic and thyme and fry for 3 mins. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, for a further 5 mins.

Add the white wine and the chicken stock, bring to the boil and simmer until thickened.

Stir in the chicken, simmer for 5 mins, add the cream and season.

Spoon into four ovenproof dishes and top with circles of pastry. Trim the edges and brush with the beaten egg. Top each with a sprig of thyme. Bake for 15 mins until risen.

Serve your chicken and mushroom pies, still warm from the open, with a big spoon on creamy mash and minted peas.

Top tip for making Chicken and mushroom pie Top tip: Watching your weight? Use a cream substitute such as Elmlea instead of double cream in this chicken and mushroom pie.