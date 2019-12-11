Our chicken and tomato pasta bake is topped with mozzarella cheese for a tasty, gooey finish...

Chicken pasta bake is a classic family meal and this chicken and tomato pasta bake recipe is so easy to make! Nothing beats a pasta bake for a delicious and filling midweek supper. This chicken and tomato pasta bake has a lovely rich garlic and tomato sauce and is topped with masses of melting mozzarella cheese for a really creamy topping. You can choose any shape of dried pasta – for this recipe we’ve used spirals, but shells, twists or short-cut macaroni will work just as well.

This easy chicken and tomato pasta bake is a great midweek family meal, especially if you’re short on time to make dinner as you can prepare it ahead. To prepare the bake in advance, leave the pasta and chicken and tomato sauce to cool in the dish, without the cheese topping. Cover and chill for up to 24 hrs. If you’re making this chicken and tomato pasta bake ahead and want to bake it from chilled, all you have to do is sprinkle with the cheese and cook at 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6 for 25-30 mins until piping hot. This is one of our all-time favourite chicken and pasta recipes and we bet you’ll love it too!

Ingredients 2tbsp olive oil

1 onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

400g skinless chicken breast fillet, cut into chunks

400g can chopped tomatoes

2tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

Pinch of sugar

2tbsp chopped fresh basil, plus leaves to garnish

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

400g dried pasta shapes

150g ready-grated mozzarella cheese

Method Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the onion and garlic for 5 mins until just softened. Add the chicken and fry for a further 5 mins, until browned all over. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar and basil. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and simmer gently for 15 mins.

Meanwhile, boil the pasta shapes in a large pan of lightly salted water according to the packet instructions. Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 7.

Drain the pasta shapes and stir in to the chicken and tomato sauce. Transfer to a shallow heatproof dish and sprinkle over the grated mozzarella. Bake for 15-20 mins until the cheese is golden and bubbling. Serve garnished with basil leaves and a sprinkling of ground black pepper.

Top tip for making Chicken and tomato pasta bake Sun-dried tomato paste has a more intense and earth flavour than ordinary tomato puree. You'll find it in tubes or jars near the canned tomatoes in the supermarket