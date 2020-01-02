Chicken bhuna curry is a classic that you simply can't beat. Plenty of flavour, a kick of spice and tender chicken pieces are the secrets behind the success of this chicken bhuna recipe!

Cheaper than a takeaway, this simple and cheap chicken bhuna recipe is easy to make, which means it is perfect for a weekend supper. The thick medium-hot sauce made from a tasty blend of flavourings and vegetables perfectly coats and compliments the rich meat of chicken thighs. The best part of making this simple chicken bhuna from scratch is that you adjust the heat to your liking. This recipe serves 4 people and should take 55 mins to rustle up, so you can have it ready on the dinner table in less than an hour.

Watch how to make Chicken bhuna

Ingredients 2 onions, peeled and roughly chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 green chillies, de-seeded and roughly chopped

25g root ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

2tbsp vegetable oil

2tsp ground cumin

2tsp ground coriander

2tsp ground turmeric

2tsp garam masala

6 tomatoes, roughly chopped

6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-size pieces

Juice of ½ lemon

Fresh flat leaf parsley or coriander and lemon slices to garnish

Steamed basmati rice to serve

Method To make your chicken curry, place the onions, garlic, chillies and ginger in a food processor or blender (see That’s good to know). Add 3tbsp water and whizz until you have a textured paste.

Heat the oil in a large saucepan and add the onion paste. Cook over a medium heat,, stirring for 3-4 mins then add the cumin, coriander, turmeric and garam masala. Cook, stirring frequently for 3 minutes until the paste begins to turn golden.

Add the chopped tomatoes and 300ml water. Season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper, cover and bring up to the boil. Stir in the chicken and lemon juice and re-cover.

Cook over a medium heat, stirring occasionally for 25-30 minutes or until the chicken is tender and the paste and tomatoes have combined to make a thick sauce (add a little more water if necessary during cooking).

Serve straight away garnished with parsley or coriander with lemon slices and serve with steamed basmati rice.

Top tip for making Chicken bhuna If you don’t have a food processor or blender chop the onions, garlic, chillies and ginger as finely as possible. For extra ease replace the ground spices with 2tbsp medium curry paste.