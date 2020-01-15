Chicken burger is the perfect option when you want something easy but tasty. You can’t go wrong with our chicken burger recipe, which only takes 25 mins to make – so you can have a delicious meal ready to be eaten on the table in less than half an hour. This chicken burger recipe serves two to four people, so it’s ideal if you’re having a special dinner with the family, or just a little treat as a twosome. With this easy chicken fillet burger recipe, we use just the chicken breast so exactly what kind of meat you are eating. To make the chicken burger more succulent, we dip in an egg and flour mixture, so it get a crumbly topping when you fry it. After you have your chicken fillet burger, all you have to assemble the burger, when you can let your imagination fly – what toppings will you choose? Try our simple chicken burger recipe and build it up however you like.

Love a good burger? Try our Slimming World burger and chips recipe.

Ingredients 2 large chicken breasts, boneless and skinless

125g of flour

2 eggs

Salt and pepper

You will also need:

1tbsp cooking oil

Hamburger buns

Your choice of fillings

A freezer bag

Method To make this chicken breast recipe, take one chicken fillet and cut in half horizontally into two thin, equal sized fillets. Repeat with the other fillet then place each piece of chicken into a freezer bag and use a rolling pin to pound the chicken flat.

Season the chicken with a little salt and pepper.

Put the flour into a bowl and season with 1tsp each of salt and pepper or to taste and mix well.

Break the eggs into a separate bowl, lightly whisk then dip each chicken piece in the egg draining off any excess before dipping into the flour mixture.

Heat up oil in a frying pan on a medium to high heat and add in the chicken pieces.

Fry the chicken on one side for 3 – 4 mins then turn over. Reduce the heat to medium then fry for a further 5 – 8 mins or until then chicken is cooked with no pink in the middle.

To make the burger: Place 1 – 2 chicken pieces onto one half of a burger bun.

Add in any filling of your choice. Close the burger and enjoy!

Click to rate ( 528 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week