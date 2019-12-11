This chicken casserole recipe is a hearty family meal made with all the joints of chicken and plenty of vegetables. It’s comfort food packed with mushrooms, carrot, onion and celery, so it can really help you and your family up your 5-a-day intake.

This chicken casserole recipe would be perfect served with boiled or jacket potatoes, or rice. You can use all different cuts of chicken in this recipe – try chicken breast, thighs or drumsticks. If you have any leftovers, make sure you store them in an airtight container in the fridge. Use within 2 days and thoroughly reheat in the microwave or oven before serving again. It will taste just as delicious so this a great dish to make on a Sunday evening and keep for your lunches during the week – it will save you so much time and money! This easy chicken casserole only takes 1hr and 15 mins to cook and will serve up to 6 people. A portion of this delicious casserole works out at only 390 calories per serving and 13g of fat – perfect if you’re trying to shed pounds in a healthy way!

Love casseroles? We’ve got more great casserole recipes here!

Watch how to make Chicken casserole

Ingredients 1 large 2kg (4½ lb) chicken, jointed into 8 pieces

100g (4oz) streaky bacon, chopped

25g (1oz) soft butter, plus extra for the sauce

200g (8oz) small onions or shallots, whole and peeled

150g (5oz) button mushrooms

2 carrots, cut into chunks

1 stick celery, cut into chunks

Bouquet garnish (bay leaf, thyme, parsley stalks, black peppercorns)

500ml (18fl oz) chicken stock

300ml (½ pt) white wine

25g (1oz) plain flour

2tbsp double cream

Chopped fresh parsley

Method In a large cast-iron casserole or frying pan, heat a little oil and brown the chicken pieces all over, then transfer to a plate (you may need to do this in batches). Brown the bacon and put on the plate with the chicken. Add a knob of butter to the oil in the casserole and gently brown the onions and mushrooms, before adding the chicken and bacon back into the casserole.

Add the carrot, celery, bouquet garni, chicken stock and wine to the chicken and season well. Cover and transfer to a preheated oven at 170ºC (325ºF, gas mark 3) for 30-40 mins.

With a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken and vegetables to a large dish and keep warm. Mix the flour and butter together to form a paste (called a beurre manie).

Bring the sauce in the casserole to the boil and add a small amount of the beurre manie to it, whisking continuously until dissolved. The mixture should begin to thicken. Add the rest of the beurre manie a little at a time until you have reached the desired thickness (you may not need all of it).

Stir in the double cream, then pour over the chicken and sprinkle with some chopped parsley.

Top tip for making Chicken casserole If you're cooking your chicken casserole with wine, try to use the same wine as the one you're drinking.