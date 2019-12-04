These Chicken Chimichangas are filled with juicy chicken, sweetcorn, tomato salsa and spring onions. This tasty wrap is easy to make: fill the tortilla, fold it together and fry it quickly on a hot pan so it holds together more easily – clever! Chimichanga is traditionally known as a deep-fried burrito, but frying it on a pan requires a lot less oil! This is a fantastic dinner with classic Mexican flavours and suits well for a small evening meal with friends and they are also a handy packed lunch. This chimichangas recipe gives you the option to use whichever Mexican spice mix that you want, so if you’re a fan of spicy flavours you could go for something hotter but if you like it sweet try out a smoky spice mix for a mix of sweet, smoky flavours and a kick of spice. Try and choose a ripe avocado because if you get one that’s not ripe enough, mashing it up will be next to impossible. Plus you won’t get the true Mexican guacamole flavour from the avocado. And you want it to be creamy rather than hard and crumbled. Serve the chimichangas together with mashed avocado, coriander and the cheese.

Looking for more great recipes with chicken? We’ve got loads of ideas here.

Ingredients 2tbsp sunflower oil

1 yellow pepper, deseeded and sliced

bunch spring onions, sliced

197g tin sweetcorn, drained

35g Mexican spice mix

2tbsp tomato purée

300g tomato salsa

200g cooked chicken, shredded

4 large plain flour tortillas

1 ripe avocado

juice 1 lime

Small handful coriander leaves

50g Lancashire cheese, crumbled

Method Heat half the sunflower oil in a large pan and cook the pepper and spring onion for 3 mins. Add the sweetcorn and Mexican spice mix and cook for a further 3 mins.

Next, stir through the tomato purée, salsa and chicken, and warm through.

Divide the chicken mixture between 4 tortillas and fold into a rectangular parcel, securing with cocktail sticks.

Mash the avocado with lime juice and season, then set aside.

In a separate large frying pan, heat the remaining oil until hot. Fry the parcels for 1 min on each side, until they are golden brown and crisp.

Carefully remove the parcels from the pan and leave them on kitchen towel to soak up any excess oil. Remove the cocktail sticks, slice each parcel in half. Serve the chicken chimichangas with the avocado, coriander and cheese.

Click to rate ( 9 ratings) Sending your rating