This chicken escalopes recipe is perfect if you want to rustle up something quick and easy for dinner.

These chicken escalopes are especially good for when you’re super busy but still want to cook something from scratch, as it takes less than 20 mins to cook! Serve with chips and peas for the perfect mid-week meal that the whole family will love.

We’ve got loads more delicious chicken recipes right here.

Ingredients 2 chicken breasts, skinned

2tbsp plain flour

Salt and ground black pepper

1 medium egg

50g white breadcrumbs

Zested rind of 1 lemon

1-2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

30g butter

1tbsp sunflower oil

Method Put each chicken breast between 2 sheets of cling film and, using a rolling pin or mallet, beat the chicken breasts out to an even thickness, until each one is about twice the original size.

Tip the flour on to a plate and add seasoning. Leave to one side. Beat the egg in a shallow dish. On another plate,mix together the breadcrumbs, lemon zest and parsley.

Dip a chicken breast in the flour and tap off any excess, then dip it in the egg to coat completely; finally, dip in breadcrumb mixture and set aside. Repeat with the rest of the chicken.

Heat the butter and oil in a frying pan. Cook the breasts over a medium heat for 3-4 mins on each side. Drain on kitchen paper before serving.

Top tip for making Chicken escalopes Want to be extra organised? Prepare all your chicken escalopes before hand, cover and pop in the fridge