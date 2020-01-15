Have a go at our classic chicken in red wine recipe. This delicious dish has a rich red wine sauce which works wonders with the tender cuts of chicken. It’s ideal for sharing at dinner parties or a cosy night in. This recipe serves 4 people and will take around 40 mins to prepare and cook. A portion of this mouth-watering chicken dish works out at only 310 calories which is great if you’re trying to be good or you’re counting calories. Serve your chicken with heaps of freshly cooked veggies and some easy to cook potatoes too.

Ingredients 30ml (2tbsp) olive oil

4 skinless chicken fillets, cut into chunks

225g (8oz) button mushrooms, wiped

200g (7oz) button onions, peeled

300ml (1/2) red wine

200ml (7fl oz) chicken or vegetable stock

30ml (2tbsp) tomato purée

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

10ml (2tsp) cornflour blended with 30ml (2tbsp) cold water

Parsley sprigs to garnish

Diced fried potatoes and green vegetables to serve

Method Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the chicken and fry for 4-5 mins until golden. Transfer to a plate. Add the button mushrooms and onions to the pan and fry, stirring for 5 mins until browned.

Return the chicken to the pan. Stir in the red wine, stock, tomato purée and garlic. Simmer for 20-25 mins until the chicken and onions are tender. Stir in the blended cornflour. Simmer for 2 mins until thickened. Garnish with sprigs of parsley. Serve with diced fried potatoes and vegetables.

Top tip for making Chicken in red wine If required, allow the chicken in red wine to cool, then freeze for up to 3 months. Defrost thoroughly then reheat in a pan for 20-25 mins until piping hot.

