Our chicken katsu skewers will be great for your gathering – they’re a fun twist on the popular Japanese dish.

Chicken katsu has taken the world by storm. Usually served as a curry with sliced panko breadcrumb coated chicken and tonkatsu sauce, we’ve mixed it up by making succulent chicken katsu skewers to plunge in to a tonkatsu dip. To get the perfect sauce, make sure you chop up the onion and carrot as small as possible – if you find it easier use a food processor on pulse until they’re both chopped up nicely. Your guests are sure to love these!

Ingredients 3 chicken breasts

3tbsp soy sauce

2tbsp honey

1 lime, juiced

1tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, finely chopped

Thumb-size piece fresh root ginger, peeled and grated

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1tbsp medium curry powder

1tbsp plain flour

1tbsp mango chutney or honey

500ml (16 oz) chicken stock

You will need:

wooden skewers, soaked in water

Method Slice the chicken into strips – it should make around 18 – and marinade in 2tbsp soy sauce, the honey and the lime juice. Chill for 20 mins.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Fry the onion, carrot and ginger until soft and slightly golden. Add the garlic and curry powder and cook for a further couple of mins. Stir in the our and mango chutney/honey and pour in the chicken stock. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 mins or until thickened to a dip consistency. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Heat oven to 180C/Gas 4. Place each chicken strip onto a skewer and set on a baking tray. Bake for 10-15 mins or until the chicken is cooked through but not dry. You can brush any juices from the tray over the skewers before serving. Serve on a tray with the katsu dip.

Top tip for making Chicken Katsu Skewers The katsu dip can also be used as a curry sauce – serve with panko-coated chicken and rice.