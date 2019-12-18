Trending:

Chicken Katsu Skewers recipe

Click to rate
(0 ratings)
Sending your rating
Samuel Goldsmith Samuel Goldsmith
  • Healthy
  • Low-fat

makes:

18 - 18

Skill:

easy

Cost:

cheap

Spice:

mild

Prep:

15 min

Cooking:

35 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 60 kCal 3%
Fat 1g 1%
  -  Saturates 0.5g 3%
Carbohydrates 5g 3%

Our chicken katsu skewers will be great for your gathering – they’re a fun twist on the popular Japanese dish.

Chicken katsu has taken the world by storm. Usually served as a curry with sliced panko breadcrumb coated chicken and tonkatsu sauce, we’ve mixed it up by making succulent chicken katsu skewers to plunge in to a tonkatsu dip. To get the perfect sauce, make sure you chop up the onion and carrot as small as possible – if you find it easier use a food processor on pulse until they’re both chopped up nicely. Your guests are sure to love these!

Ingredients

  • 3 chicken breasts
  • 3tbsp soy sauce
  • 2tbsp honey
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 carrot, finely chopped
  • Thumb-size piece fresh root ginger, peeled and grated
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1tbsp medium curry powder
  • 1tbsp plain flour
  • 1tbsp mango chutney or honey
  • 500ml (16 oz) chicken stock
  • You will need:
  • wooden skewers, soaked in water

Method

  • Slice the chicken into strips – it should make around 18 – and marinade in 2tbsp soy sauce, the honey and the lime juice. Chill for 20 mins.

  • Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Fry the onion, carrot and ginger until soft and slightly golden. Add the garlic and curry powder and cook for a further couple of mins. Stir in the our and mango chutney/honey and pour in the chicken stock. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 mins or until thickened to a dip consistency. Remove from the heat and set aside.

  • Heat oven to 180C/Gas 4. Place each chicken strip onto a skewer and set on a baking tray. Bake for 10-15 mins or until the chicken is cooked through but not dry. You can brush any juices from the tray over the skewers before serving. Serve on a tray with the katsu dip.

Top tip for making Chicken Katsu Skewers

The katsu dip can also be used as a curry sauce – serve with panko-coated chicken and rice.

Click to rate
(0 ratings)
Sending your rating

Latest Recipes

More Recipe Ideas

Explore More